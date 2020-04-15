MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses in mideast drop as IMF warnings for global economy weigh

By Ateeq Shariff

April 15 (Reuters) - Shares in the Middle East ended in the red on Wednesday following warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s, underlining the economic damage done by the coronavirus outbreak.

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.9%, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco losing 1.3% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE closing 0.9% down.

The world's largest oil producer Aramco is in early talks with banks for a loan of about $10 billion to help finance its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE, according to three banking sources. Shares of SABIC were down 0.8%.

Meanwhile, the kingdom has started marketing a three-part dollar bond sale on Wednesday, a document showed, as the world's biggest oil exporter seeks to replenish state coffers battered by low oil prices and expectations of lower output.

Shares in the United Arab Emirates, which has launched $70 billion-worth of capital and liquidity measures to support the economy, were amongst the top losers.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI slid 2.2%. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU sank 4.7%, whereas developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU dropped 2.8%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI retreated 1.2%, pressured by a 2% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

On Tuesday, the UAE tax authority said it was extending the tax period for excise tax payments due from businesses for one month.

Qatar's index .QSI lost 0.9%, with 17 of twenty stocks on the index declining including the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which contracted 1.1%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 1.1%. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA ended 2% lower, while tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA eased 1.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.9% to 6,814 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 1.2% to 4,127 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 2.2% to 1,897 points

QATAR

.QSI down 0.9% to 8,852 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.1% to 10,342 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,308 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% to 3,596 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 1.8% at 5,144 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

