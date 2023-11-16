MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses end higher on bets for end of rate-hike cycle

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, as rising expectations of an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle boosted risk appetite.

U.S. retail sales fell in October, though by less than expected, after months of strong gains, pointing to slowing demand that could further strengthen expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.5%, with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication 7040.SE advancing 5.1% and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 0.5%.

The kingdom's crude oil exports in September rose 3% from the previous month to 5.75 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.6%, led by a 1.2% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Dubai stock market rebounded to a certain extent but continued to see significant volatility and uncertainty, said George Khoury, global head of education and research at CFI.

"While the main index remained within a range for most of this month, changing expectations regarding US monetary policy could support sentiment and could help the market see gains."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.4%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI was up 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 1.7% and a 1.1% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

The Qatari stock market recorded more gains, supported by the banking sector, and could extend its rebound after moving beyond its previous peak, said Khoury.

"However, the market could see some risks from the performance in natural gas markets where uncertainty could weigh on sentiment."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 11,082

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.4% to 9,607

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.6% to 3,985

QATAR

.QSI was up 0.4% to 10,221

EGYPT

.EGX30 advanced 1% to 24,383

BAHRAIN

.BAX increased 0.1% to 1,947

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.8% to 4,619

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 7,292

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.