MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue-chip stocks buoy Dubai, Saudi extends gains

June 1 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market rose on Monday, as blue-chip stocks advanced, while Saudi Arabia extended gains from the previous session after an easing of the kingdom's coronavirus lockdown.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 0.9%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU rising 1.6% and budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU firming 3.9%.

Last week, Dubai lifted restrictions on movement and allowed business activity to restart.

The UAE, which had suspended entry of non-Emirati residents on March 19, said last month it would soon start allowing in those with valid residencies stranded abroad whose families are in the UAE.

The state news agency had said residents with relatives in the UAE could start returning as of June 1 to reunite with family.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up 0.3%. Saudi dairy company Almarai 2280.SE jumped 6.8% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE advanced 1.1%.

Restrictions in the kingdom will be eased in three phases, culminating in the complete lifting of a curfew - apart from in the holy city of Mecca - from June 21, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.2%, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD eased 0.4% and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD ticked down 0.2%.

Abu Dhabi, the largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, announced a one-week ban on traffic to and between its main cities, to be implemented from June 2, the local government media office said on Sunday.

The restrictions, which aim to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, include a ban on entering and exiting the emirate of Abu Dhabi as a whole, it said on Twitter.

Qatar's index .QSI added 0.6%, supported by a 1.9% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 1.1% gain in lender Masra Al Rayan MARK.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.