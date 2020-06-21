MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on UAE bourses, blue-chips hurt Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

June 21 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended lower on Sunday, pulled down by banking shares after Moody's revised its outlook for some lenders, while Egypt suffered a sell-off in blue chips.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI dropped 0.9%, with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU shedding 3.9%, its biggest intraday fall since May, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU was down 2.5%.

Rating agency Moody's changed its outlook to negative from stable for eight banks in the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Friday.

The banks include Emirates NBD and DIB.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 0.7% drop Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD and a 0.6% drop in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) ADIB.AD.

ADCB is amongst those banks for which Moody's revised its outlook to negative from stable.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gave up early gains to close 0.1% down. Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services <4013.SE> declined 2.7%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 0.6 percent.

The blue-chip index .EGX30 in Egypt, with its most important sector, fell 0.3%. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA slipped 0.4% and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA slid 2.1%.

The Arab World's most populous nation has surpassed 50,000 cases of the new coronavirus.

The kingdom, which has recorded the highest cases of COVID-19 in the Gulf Cooperation Council, ends a nationwide curfew and lifts restrictions on businesses from Sunday after three months of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA losing 1.2% and petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was down 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.1% at 7,346 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.2% to 4,335 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.9% to 2,059 points

QATAR

.QSI slipped 0.4% to 9,285 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 0.3% to 10,824 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,275 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.3% to 3,525 points

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.7% to 5,482 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

