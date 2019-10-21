MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on Saudi; other Gulf markets mixed

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets moved marginally on Monday, with the Saudi index snapping a three-day winning streak dented by losses in financials and petrochemical sectors.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.7% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 1% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE easing 1.6%.

Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co 2290.SE declined 3% after the company's profit more than halved in the third quarter, compared with the same quarter last year.

Separately, Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE has put off the planned launch of its initial public offering (IPO) in hopes that pending third-quarter results will bolster investor confidence in the world's largest oil firm, Reuters reported on Friday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Aramco was expected to announce plans this week to float a stake of between 1% and 2% on the kingdom's Tadawul market, in what would have been one of the world's largest ever public offerings, worth more than $20 billion

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1% as its largest listed developer, Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, increased 0.7% while Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU added 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was also up 0.1%, driven by a 0.2% rise in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD and a 0.5% gain in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

However, Qatar's index .QSI slipped 0.3% as banking stocks dragged the index lower with lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA decreasing 1.3% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA falling 0.6%.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru)

