MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on Saudi, Dubai as most major Gulf markets fall

By Maqsood Alam

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia hurt by losses in banking shares that outweighed gains in Saudi Aramco and Emirates NBD dragging the Dubai index lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed down 0.3% as Saudi Telecom 7010.SE dropped 2% and the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE fell 1.3%.

But the index was supported by Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, which rose 1.2% in its straight fifth session of gains.

The oil group received regulatory approval to develop Saudi Arabia's Jafurah non-associated gas field, which would produce some 550,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates.

Separately, Reuters reported on Friday through sources that Aramco is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion buy of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE. SABIC was up 0.6%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI was down 0.7%, with its biggest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU declining 2.3%. Air Arabia AIRA.DU lost 3.2%.

The board of Emirates NBD approved a 0.40 per share dividend for 2019, similar to a year earlier, though its net profit last year surged 44% to 14.5 billion dirhams ($3.95 billion).

The Qatari index .QSI closed down 0.4% after three days of gains.

Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA fell 2.2%, while Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding MPHC.QA shed 2.1% after its full-year net profit declined more than a 14% to 1.2 billion riyals ($329.6 million).

Ooredoo ORDS.QA lost 1.3%. The telecom firm said it had begun an investigation into allegations surrounding an expulsion order issued by Algerian authorities against Ooredoo Algeria’s chief executive.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.2% as market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD added 1%.

In Egypt, the blue-chip index .EGX30 ticked down 0.2% on the first day of trading after the central bank on Thursday kept key interest rates unchanged, holding its deposit rate at 13.25% and its lending rate at 12.25%.

Tobacco firm Eastern Company EAST.CA lost 1.3% and Elswedy Electric SWSY.CA was down 1.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI was down 0.3% to 7,983 points ABU DHABI .ADI edged up 0.2% to 5,042 points DUBAI .DFMGI lost 0.7% to 2,718 points QATAR .QSI was down 0.4% to 9,898 points EGYPT .EGX30 down 0.2% to 13,688 points BAHRAIN .BAX was flat at 1,669 points OMAN .MSI gained 0.1% to 4,197 points KUWAIT .BKP was down 0.3% to 6,849 points ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

