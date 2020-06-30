MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on Saudi as most major Gulf markets ease

By Ateeq Shariff

June 30 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell on Tuesday, with Saudi leading losses on the back of declines in financial shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE down 1.1% while Samba Financial Group 1090.SE fell 2.7%, ending three sessions of gains spurred by an initial merger agreement with National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE.

NCB, the kingdom's biggest lender, was down 0.3%.

A senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will see their economies shrink by 7.6% this year amid low oil prices and the new coronavirus crisis.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.7%, with most of its constituents lower. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declined 2.2%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down 1%.

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said Islamic banks in the United Arab Emirates are not isolated from low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

In Qatar, which has the second highest tally of coronavirus infections among the six Gulf Arab states, the index .QSI dropped 0.6%, with Qatar National Bank QNBA.CA down 1.3%.

The Gulf state aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks as the infection rate subsides, authorities said.

Qatar has also announced that from Aug. 1, it will permit flights from low-risk countries to resume, malls to operate at full capacity and other markets at limited capacity.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.2%, helped by a 1.8% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.1%, with developer Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA gaining 1.2%

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.9% to 7,224 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.2% to 4,286 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.7% to 2,065 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.6% to 8,999 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.1% to 10,765 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,278 points

OMAN

.MSI lost 0.1% to 3,516 points

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.2% at 5,607 points

