MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks push Saudi shares higher; Dubai eases

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, with Saudi Arabian shares rising on the back of gains in financials.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE rising 2.1% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE climbing 1.5%.

The Saudi Stock Exchange (TADAWUL) launched the country's first exchange-traded derivatives market and clearing house on Sunday, as part of its strategy to make its equity markets more attractive to foreign investors.

In 2019, the Saudi market joined the FTSE Emerging All Cap Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, triggering more foreign fund inflows.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE added 0.3%.

Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern region of Abraq al-Toloul and al-Jof, the kingdom's energy minister said on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.3%, hurt by a 3.9% slide in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (du) DU.DU and a 0.9% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.1% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.4%, driven by a 2.1% gain in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 0.7% increase in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

Meanwhile, the Gulf state on Sunday set a basic monthly minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($274.6) and scrapped a rule requiring employers to consent to employees changing jobs.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slipped 0.2%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA falling 0.5%.

** Bahrain was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 7,984 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.1% to 4,538 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.3% to 2,261 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.4% to 9,923 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.2% to 11,435 points

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.4% to 3,752 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 5,875 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

