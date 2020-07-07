MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks, property shares buoy UAE; Egypt retreats

By Ateeq Shariff

July 7 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) closed higher on Tuesday, led by financials and property shares, while Egypt ended marginally lower as tobacco heavyweight Eastern Company lost more than 3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.5%, led by a 1.5% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.5% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Amlak Finance AMLK.DU surged 14.6%, its biggest intraday gain since Dec. 2019, after signing an agreement with Dubai Land Department allowing customers to invest in properties listed by the firm.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI rose 0.5%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 0.9%, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD added 1.3%, a day after the sharia-compliant lender said it had raised its foreign ownership limit to 40% from 25%.

However, gains were capped by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) TAQA.AD shedding 4.8% after it agreed to finance the UAE's largest gas-fired power plant, expected to cost approximately 4.2 billion dirhams ($1.14 billion).

The blue-chip index .EGX30 in Egypt slipped 0.3%, ending three sessions of gains, hurt by a 3.8% decline in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 3% gain in Abdullah Al Othaim Markets 4001.SE.

The kingdom is pressing on with plans to double the size and population of its capital city in the next decade, a government official said, despite an economic downturn due to the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.5%, driven by a 2.1% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000 on Monday, its health ministry said.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI up 0.1% to 7,401 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.5% to 4,341 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.5% to 2,098 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.5% to 9,244 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.3% to 11,050 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.3% to 1,281 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% to 3,503 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.2% at 5,637 points

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

