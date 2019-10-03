MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks, petchems drag Saudi lower

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market fell in early trade on Thursday as banking and petrochemical shares declined, while other Gulf markets were mixed.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI slipped 0.7% extending losses for a third day, with Al Rjahi Bank 1120.SE and the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE both falling 1%.

The Gulf's biggest petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE shed 0.8% and Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) 2310.SE, which traded ex-dividend, plunged 4.3%.

On Monday, Fitch downgraded Saudi Arabia's credit rating to A from A+, citing rising geopolitical and military tensions in the Gulf following an attack on Saudi oil facilities and a deterioration of the kingdom's fiscal position.

Government data showed on Monday that Saudi Arabia's economy slowed sharply in the second quarter amid oil output cuts by the world's largest crude exporter, raising fears of an economic contraction this year.

Last month, rating agency Moody's cut its forecast for Saudi economic growth in 2019 to 0.3% from its previous projection of 1.5% on expectation of lower oil ouput from the kingdom for the rest of the year.

Qatar's index .QSI was down 0.2 in a drag led by banking shares with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA sliding 0.6%. Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA shed 1.8%.

Qatar's economy contracted by 1.4% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a drop in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was up 0.2% after three days of consecutive losses. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD was up 1%, while Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD edged up 0.4%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 0.4% with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU advancing 1.4% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gaining 0.8%.

On Monday, the Director General of Dubai Economy said the government forecasts Dubai's GDP to grow 2.1% in 2019, 3.8% in 2020 and 2.8% in 2021.

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.