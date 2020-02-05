MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi, other Gulf markets mixed

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, supported by gains for banks amid rising oil prices, while other major Gulf markets were mixed. Oil prices climbed more than 1% on news that OPEC and its allies are considering further output cut to counter any potential impact on oil demand from the coronavirus outbreak in China.[nL4N2A50X4] Saudi Arabian's benchmark index was up 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.8% while Bank Albilad jumped 2.2% after reporting a 103% leap in annual profit to 1.24 billion riyals ($330.5 million).[nFWN2A40U9] Elsewhere, Shopping mall operator Arabian Centres dropped 3.5% after third-quarter profit declined by almost 60% to 110.6 million riyals. [nFWN2A40U2] In Qatar the index was up 0.3% as Qatar International Islamic Bank gained 1.5% and Industries Qatar added 0.6%. The Abu Dhabi index traded flat. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was up 0.7%, having said on Tuesday that it would close its operations in Jersey. [nFWN2A407H] Abu Dhabi National Energy Company surged by 10.9%, extending gains for a third day after news that Abu Dhabi Power Corporation was considering taking control of the energy company in an asset swap deal. [nL8N2A31CZ] Dubai's index slipped 0.4% as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties shed 1.2%. On Tuesday Reuters reported that National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) is in advanced talks to buy Emaar Properties' district cooling business. Tabreed was up 3%. [nL8N2A4391] ($1 = 3.7516 riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman ) ((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MIDEAST STOCKS/

