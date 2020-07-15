MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi index; blue-chip sell-off dents Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

July 15 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market ended higher on Wednesday, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies meet to discuss future oil output cuts, but Egypt saw a sharp decline as all its blue-chip stocks fell except one.

Key members of OPEC and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, are set to decide whether to extend output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) that end in July or ease them to 7.7 million bpd. O/R

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, gained 0.5%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE added 0.4%, whereas lender Samba Financial Group 1090.SE ended 1.1% up.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 2.4%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA losing 3.4% and investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA sliding 7.3%.

Libya's eastern-based parliament has called for Egypt to directly intervene in the country's civil war to counter Turkish support for the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the capital Tripoli.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 1.6%, dragged down by a 3.5% drop in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 1.4% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.2% decline in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Oman, the index .MSI retreated 1.2%, as the quarterly earnings period drew closer to the finish line, with Bank Dhofar BKDB.OM shedding 7.6%.

The lender reported a net profit of 15.8 million rials for the first half, down from 19.7 million rials a year earlier.

Qatar's index .QSI rose 0.8%, boosted by a 2.5% increase in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

On Tuesday, the U.N.'s highest court for disputes between countries sided with Qatar in its legal fight with several Gulf states that imposed an air blockade against Doha.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 7,418 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI dropped 1.6% to 4,221 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.2% to 2,048 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.8% to 9,295 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 2.4% to 10,617 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.3% to 1,304 points

OMAN

.MSI declined 1.2% to 3,461 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 5,534 points

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

