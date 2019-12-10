MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hurt Saudi shares; other Gulf markets little changed

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market slipped on Tuesday, hurt by losses in banking shares, before Saudi Aramco's listing. Other major Gulf markets were little changed.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE is listing its shares on Wednesday on the Saudi exchange after completing the largest initial public offering on record.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.3%. Saudi British Bank 1060.SE fell 2.3% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE 0.7%.

Saudi Aramco has priced its IPO at 32 riyals ($8.53) per share, raising $25.6 billion, more than Alibaba's BABA.N $25 billion listing in 2014.

Lead managers said on Monday Saudi Aramco will exercise its 15% greenshoe option in whole or part during the first 30 days of its trading period. If the greenshoe option is exercised in full the state-controlled oil giant could raise $29.4 billion.

Qatar's index .QSI was up 0.2%. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rose 0.9% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA 0.4%

Qatar is sending its prime minister to an annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council leaders in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a sign of a potential thaw in a two-and-a-half-year Gulf dispute.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-GCC member Egypt cut diplomatic and economic links with Qatar in June 2017, alleging Doha of supporting terrorism, a charge it denies.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.2%, ending a three-day loosing streak. Telecoms company Etisalat ETISALAT.AD gained 0.4% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD advanced 1.2%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI traded flat as DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU lost 3.4%, while Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rose 0.8%.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

