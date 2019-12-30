MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hold back Saudi, Egypt rebounds on lender COMI

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market fell on Monday, pulled down by losses in banking shares, while Egypt rebounded on the back of its top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI).

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI lost 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shedding 1.1% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE sliding 3.5%. Earlier in the day, Riyad Bank had risen after announcing a higher dividend for the second half.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE lost 0.7%, after two days of gains. Last Tuesday, Aramco said Goldman Sachs may buy more of its shares to support the price. The so-called stabilisation period will end on Jan. 9.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.9%, buoyed by a 1.1% increase in the country's biggest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and a 2.9% rise in Eastern Company EAST.CA.

By contrast, Ezz Steel ESRS.CA decreased by 1.1% after it reported stand-alone losses for the first nine months of the year after posting a profit in the same period of 2018.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI rose 0.4%, driven by a 0.7% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 14.3% surge in Commercial Bank International CBI.AD.

But Eshraq Investments ESHRAQ.AD declined 0.9% after announcing it would not reduce capital to cover accumulated losses.

The Dubai index .TASI slipped 0.2%, with Mashreq Bank MASB.DU plunging 9.9% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU shedding 0.8%.

However, the index found some support from Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU, which were up 0.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

The Dubai government will increase spending by 17%, to a record 66.4 billion dirhams ($18.08 billion) in 2020, to stimulate the economy and support the Expo 2020 world fair, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state news agency WAM.

Qatar's main index .QSI rebounded 0.3% after a fall in the previous two sessions. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA rose 1.4% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA ended 3% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 0.8% to 8,345 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.4% to 5,092 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI slipped 0.2% to 2,770 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.3% to 10,450 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.9% to 13,937 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,608 points

OMAN

.MSI advanced 1.6% to 3,954 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.5% at 6,967 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)

