MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hold back Saudi as Qatar, Dubai extend losses

June 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks ended lower on Monday, hurt by losses in banking shares, while the indexes in Qatar and Dubai extended their retreat to a straight fourth day.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1% in choppy trading, with National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE, which closed up 5% in the previous session, declining 4.5% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 1%.

NCB, the kingdom's biggest lender, said on Thursday it had signed an initial agreement with smaller lender Samba Financial Group 1090.SE to create a combined entity with almost $214 billion in assets.

But Samba jumped 4.9%, adding to the previous session's gains.

The offer would value each Samba share at 27.42 to 29.32 riyals ($7.82), giving it a maximum market value of $15.63 billion, 27.5% above its market value of nearly $12.3 billion based on Wednesday's closing price.

In Qatar, which has the second highest tally of infections among the six Gulf Arab states, the index .QSI declined 0.8%, with most of its constituents trading lower. Petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA led the losers with a drop of 3%.

The Gulf state aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding, authorities said.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged down 0.2%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU falling 0.8% and logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU down 1.7%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI dropped 0.7%, depressed by a 1.4% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.9%, hurt by a 1.2% fall in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

Elsewhere, Palm Hills Development PHDC.CA, which reported a drop in first-quarter profit, retreated 1.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.1% to 7,287 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.7% to 4,275 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.2% to 2,081 points

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.8% to 9,052 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.9% to 10,750 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,278 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.1% to 3,521 points

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.6% to 5,620 points

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

