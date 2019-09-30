MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks dent Egyptian index as financials lift Saudi

World Markets

Egypt's blue-chip index ended its three-day winning streak as declines in banking shares sent it into negative territory on Monday, while financial stocks bolstered the Saudi index.

The Egyptian index .EGX30 lost 0.4%, with the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank (COMI) COMI.CA falling 1% and Eastern Company EAST.CA dropping 2.6%.

Cairo Investment and Real Estate Development CIRA.CA outperformed the market, jumping 6.3% after its board approved a 25 million euro ($27.27 million) loan agreement to finance the first phase of construction of a university in Asyut.

The index is up more than 9% this year.

The Saudi Arabian index .TASI, meanwhile, firmed by 0.5%, extending gains from the previous session, helped by gains for Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Walaa Cooperative Insurance 8060.SE, up 0.6% and 4.3% respectively.

On Sunday Walaa Cooperative said it had a binding agreement to acquire Metlife AIG ANB 8011.SE in an all-share deal.

Metlife closed 2.8% lower, while one of its major shareholders, Arab National Bank 1080.SE, advanced 3.2%.

Moody's said Saudi Arabia insurers' weaker profitability and capitalisation pressures would spur more consolidation in the sector.

The Abu Dhabi's index .ADI dipped by 0.3% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD lost 1.1% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD dropped 1%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI traded flat, with Air Arabia AIRA.DU rising 3.3% while Damac Properties DAMAC.DU was down 4.1%.

Fitch Ratings last week said that a weakening property market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where prices have fallen more than 20% since their 2014 peak, is likely to put more pressure on the banking sector's asset quality.

The ratings agency also predicted that "a significant proportion of the $23 billion loans to Dubai government-related entities due to mature by end-2021 may be restructured again".

In Qatar, the index .QSI ended 0.3% down, extending losses for a third straight day, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA down 2.1% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA shedding 3.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI rose 0.5% to 8,092 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI lost 0.3% to 5,057 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI was flat at 2,781 points

QATAR

The index .QSI slid 0.3% to 10,367 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 down 0.4% to 14,258 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX fell 0.1% to 1,517 points

OMAN

The index .MSI slipped 0.4% to 4,018 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP was also down 0.4% at 6,175 points

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff and Shamsudding Mohd in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

