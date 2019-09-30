MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks buoy Saudi market, property shares aid Dubai

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Monday, buoyed by financial shares, while the Dubai index was driven up by gains in property shares.

The Saudi Arabian index .TASI was up 0.5% as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 0.6% and Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE advanced 2.8%.

Walaa Cooperative Insurance 8060.SE jumped 4.9% to be the top gainer in the index. On Sunday, the insurer entered into a binding agreement to acquire all shares in Metlife AIG ANB 8011.SE in a share-swap deal.

However, Metlife slid 0.2% in early trade.

Moody's said Saudi Arabia insurers' weaker profitability and capitalisation pressures would spur more consolidation in the sector.

The Dubai index .DFMGI increased 0.4% to snap a four-day losing streak. Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU gained 2.1%, while Emaar Malls EMAA.DU was up 1.6%.

Union Properties UPRO.DU rose 1% after its chairman Nasser Bin Butti withdrew his resignation, continuing in his post until the end of his term in April 2020.

The Director General Of Dubai Economy said the government forecasts Dubai's GDP to grow 2.1% in 2019, 3.8% in 2020 and 2.8% in 2021.

Qatar's index .QSI inched up 0.1%, led by a 0.6% rise in market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 0.9% gain in Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.1% with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, falling 0.3%, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD plunging 7.2%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.