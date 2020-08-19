MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost UAE bourses as Gulf markets rise

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Wednesday, with top lenders in the United Arab Emirates, which have major exposure to NMC Healthcare, gaining after the troubled company sought a debt moratorium for its business.

NMC Healthcare LLC said it plans to file for administration in Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) and seeks a debt moratorium for the business as part of a three-year business plan. The UAE-based hospital group went into administration in April after months of turmoil over its finances.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 1%, led by a 2.9% rise in lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.7% increase in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Emirates NBD has an exposure of 747.3 million dirhams ($203.47 million), including 676.5 million dirhams linked to its unit Emirates Islamic Bank EIB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI advanced 1.2%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, rising 1.3%. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, which has a $981 million exposure to NMC Health, jumped 4.2%.

The United Arab Emirates has connected the first unit at its Barakah nuclear power plant to the national power grid, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp (ENEC) said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ended flat, with Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE losing 0.8%, as the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm picked banks to arrange a U.S. dollar denominated bond issue, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 0.4%, helped by a 1.8% gain in Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed up 0.8%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory, including GB Auto AUTO.CA, which was up 4.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI was flat at 7,853 points ABU DHABI .ADI advanced 1.2% to 4,501 points DUBAI .DFMGI gained 1% to 2,247 points QATAR .QSI added 0.4% to 9,814 points EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.8% to 11,160 points BAHRAIN .BAX increased 0.5% to 1,355 points OMAN .MSI closed up 1% to 3,608 points KUWAIT .BKP was up 0.3% at 5,755 points ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

