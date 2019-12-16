MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi market as Aramco continues rally

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose on Monday, led by banking shares and Aramco, as the oil giant climbed for the fourth straight day since listing. Most other major Gulf bourses were also higher.

Riyadh's benchmark index .TASI increased 1.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Arab National Bank 1080.SE gaining 1.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closed up 1.6% at 38 riyals.

The state-owned firm will join the Tadawul index and global benchmarks such as MSCI and FTSE this week, likely leading to "passive" inflows from investors who track such indexes.

Aramco listed 1.5% of its shares at 32 riyals ($8.53) on the kingdom's Tadawul exchange on Dec. 11 in the world's largest initial public offering (IPO).

Initially priced at $1.7 trillion, the company's valuation has risen to $2 trillion, a level long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Aramco contributed almost half of the turnover on the market on Monday, with 87.5 million shares worth about 3.3 billion riyals ($880 million) changing hands. The Saudi market's total turnover stood at 6.8 billion riyals, Refinitiv data showed.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia Fertilizers 2020.SE was up 0.8% after its board proposed a 1.5 riyals per share dividend for the second half of 2019.

Dubai's index .DFMGI added 0.3%, led by a 1.6% rise in Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 2.7% increase in Air Arabia AIRA.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.2%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD adding 1.9% and the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), FAB.AD up 0.1%.

FAB said it had expanded its network in Saudi Arabia by opening a branch in Jeddah.

The Qatari index .QSI declined 0.4%. Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA was the biggest drag, falling 2.8%, while Industries Qatar IQCD.QA slipped 0.9%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.2%, driven down by a 1.4% decrease in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and a 1.8% fall in El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA.

** Bahrain was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.1% to 8,139 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI edged up 0.2% to 5,039 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.3% to 2,737 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.4% to 10,222 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.2% to 13,404 points

OMAN

.MSI dropped 1.5% to 3,951 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.2% at 6,815 points

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

