MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks aid Saudi index as FAB weighs on Abu Dhabi

April 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks edged up on Tuesday, bolstered by banking, while weak earnings by top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) weighed on Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2% amid choppy trade, as Riyad Bank 1010.SE advanced 1.9% and Saudi British Bank 1060.SE was up 2.7%.

But oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE retreated 0.5% amid concern about dwindling capacity to store crude worldwide. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 5.8%, or $1.15, at $18.84 a barrel by 0751 GMT.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI declined 1%, led by a 2.7% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

The biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates reported a 22% drop in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by interest rate cuts and impairment charges.

Its net profit in the first quarter was 2.4 billion dirhams ($653.42 million) versus 3.1 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD retreated 2.2%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.8%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.3% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU up 1.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI inched up 0.2%, aided by a 7.1% jump in United Development UDCD.QA.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA, which traded 3.6% down after reporting an 83% plunge in first-quarter net profit.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie)

