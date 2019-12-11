World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco's surge on debut lifts Saudi shares

Saudi stock market rose on Wednesday, as the world's largest listed firm Saudi Aramco soared to the maximum limit of 10% on its first day of trading.

Shares of Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) rose to 35.2 riyals ($9.39) apiece, higher than their initial public offering (IPO) price of 32 riyals. The increase helped the company close in on the $2-trillion valuation long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Aramco raised $25.6 billion on Dec. 5 through the IPO. It plans to exercise the 15% greenshoe option in whole or part during the first 30 days of its trading period. If the option is exercised in full, the oil giant could raise $29.4 billion in IPO.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI climbed 0.8% in early trading. Other gainers included National Commercial Bank 1180.SE and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, which rose 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.2%, helped by a 0.7% rise in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and a gain of 0.1% in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged down 0.1% as Emirates NBD ENBD.DU slid 0.4%, while budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU declined 1.4%.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA shedding 1% and 0.5%, respectively.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

