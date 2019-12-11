World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco's stellar debut cheers Saudi shares; most Gulf indexes gain

Contributor
Ateeq Ur Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

The Saudi Arabian stock market ended higher on Wednesday as shares of state-owned oil giant Aramco surged the maximum permitted 10% on their debut, while other major Gulf markets also rose.

By Ateeq Ur Shariff

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market ended higher on Wednesday as shares of state-owned oil giant Aramco 2222.SE surged the maximum permitted 10% on their debut, while other major Gulf markets also rose.

Shares of Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) soared to 35.2 riyals ($9.39), up from the initial public offering (IPO) price of 32 riyals. The increase helped the company close in on the $2 trillion valuation long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

If Aramco shares gain 10% on Thursday as well, it will exceed the $2 trillion valuation coveted by Prince Mohammed. The company is expected to be included in the MSCI emerging markets index on Dec. 17.

Aramco raised $25.6 billion on Dec. 5 through the IPO. It plans to exercise the 15% greenshoe option in whole or part during the first 30 days of its trading period. If the option is exercised in full, the oil giant could raise $29.4 billion in IPO.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI added 0.8% with Riyad Bank 1010.SE and Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp 1120.SE gaining 4.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's firm Kingdom Holding Co 4280.SE leapt 9.9%, to become the top gainer on the index.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 1% as Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU climbed 3.3% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU increased 0.6%.

Dubai's economy will grow 3.2% in 2020, accelerating from expansion of 2.1% in 2019, the Department of Economic Development (DED) was cited as saying in a Twitter posting by the Dubai Media Office.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed up 0.4%, driven by a 0.9% rise in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and a 1.1% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI ended 0.2% up, with market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rising 2.2% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA was up 1.1%.

However, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.6% with 23 of its 30 stocks ending in the red, including Sidi Kerir Petrochemical SKPC.CA, which plunged 9.6% and Juhayna Food JUFO.CA, which lost 5.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 8,134 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.4% to 5,040 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1% to 2,714 points

QATAR

.QSI up 0.2% to 10,339 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.6% to 13,427 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.4% to 1,555 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 4,014 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 6,750 points

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular