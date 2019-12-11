MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco's stellar debut cheers Saudi shares; most Gulf indexes gain

By Ateeq Ur Shariff

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market ended higher on Wednesday as shares of state-owned oil giant Aramco 2222.SE surged the maximum permitted 10% on their debut, while other major Gulf markets also rose.

Shares of Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) soared to 35.2 riyals ($9.39), up from the initial public offering (IPO) price of 32 riyals. The increase helped the company close in on the $2 trillion valuation long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

If Aramco shares gain 10% on Thursday as well, it will exceed the $2 trillion valuation coveted by Prince Mohammed. The company is expected to be included in the MSCI emerging markets index on Dec. 17.

Aramco raised $25.6 billion on Dec. 5 through the IPO. It plans to exercise the 15% greenshoe option in whole or part during the first 30 days of its trading period. If the option is exercised in full, the oil giant could raise $29.4 billion in IPO.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI added 0.8% with Riyad Bank 1010.SE and Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp 1120.SE gaining 4.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's firm Kingdom Holding Co 4280.SE leapt 9.9%, to become the top gainer on the index.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 1% as Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU climbed 3.3% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU increased 0.6%.

Dubai's economy will grow 3.2% in 2020, accelerating from expansion of 2.1% in 2019, the Department of Economic Development (DED) was cited as saying in a Twitter posting by the Dubai Media Office.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed up 0.4%, driven by a 0.9% rise in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and a 1.1% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI ended 0.2% up, with market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rising 2.2% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA was up 1.1%.

However, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.6% with 23 of its 30 stocks ending in the red, including Sidi Kerir Petrochemical SKPC.CA, which plunged 9.6% and Juhayna Food JUFO.CA, which lost 5.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 8,134 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.4% to 5,040 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1% to 2,714 points

QATAR

.QSI up 0.2% to 10,339 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.6% to 13,427 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.4% to 1,555 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 4,014 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 6,750 points

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

