MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco gains aid Saudi; other Gulf bourses quiet

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Oil giant Aramco helped carry the Saudi stock market higher on Sunday, as it extended gains for the third day, while other major Gulf indexes were little changed.

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI rebounded 0.6%, with Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closing up 1.6% at 37.4 riyals.

Aramco will join the Tadawul index and global benchmarks such as MSCI and FTSE this week, which analysts said should fuel further demand, particularly from "passive" investors who track such indexes.

The state-owned oil company listed 1.5% of its shares at 32 riyals ($8.53) on Riyadh's Tadawul exchange on Dec. 11 in the world's largest initial public offering (IPO).

Initially valued at $1.7 trillion, the shares have since hit $2 trillion, a value long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Alinma Bank 1150.SE leapt 6.5%, its biggest intraday gain since June 2017, following its board proposal to increase capital through bonus shares.

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) 7020.SE advanced 3.5% after it signed a 7.6 billion riyal ($2.03 billion) refinancing Murabaha facility with a group of Saudi banks.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.6%, led by a 0.8% rise in the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and a 1.4% gain in Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI rose 0.2%, stretching gains for a fourth day. The sharia-compliant lender, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, rose 1.1% and telecoms firm du DU.DU added 1.8%.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.1% as Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rose 1.1% and Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA closed 1.6% up.

However, losses elsewhere capped gains, with Industries Qatar IQCD.QA shedding 0.7% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA down 0.2%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD falling 2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 8,055 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was down 0.1% to 5,030 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI edged up 0.2% to 2,727 points

QATAR

.QSI was also up 0.1% to 10,263 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.6% to 13,434 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 1% to 1,584 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% to 4,012 points

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.9% to 6,828 points

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

