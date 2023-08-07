MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco fuels Saudi market's gains; Qatar eases

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday with the Saudi index on course to snap seven sessions of losses led by a rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 0.6%, on track to end a seven-day losing streak, led by a 1.4% gain in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Aramco reported net profit of 112.81 billion riyals ($30.07 billion) for the second-quarter, down from 181.64 billion riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement, beating a company-provided median estimate from 15 analysts of $29.8 billion.

The group declared a base dividend of just over $19.51 billion for the second quarter, roughly in line with its payout for the first quarter.

It also said it will begin paying performance-linked dividends for six quarters, starting with a $9.87 billion payout in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance 8170.SE advanced 10%, to become the top gainer on the index, after it swung to quarterly profit.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI edged 0.2% higher, with the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 0.8%.

ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD retreated 1.4%, after the energy firm reported on Friday a 24% slide in second-quarter revenue.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.1%, with Mashreq Bank MASB.DU gaining 6.2%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged down but were still near their highest levels since mid-April after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to keep supplies down for another month to tighten global markets further and support prices.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.1% in choppy trade, weighed down by a 1.4% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

