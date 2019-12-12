MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco advances for second day; Saudi sharply lower

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets fell on Thursday with Saudi leading the declines as it gave up previous session's gains made as oil giant Aramco commenced trading on the bourse.

State-owned Aramco 2222.SE, however, climbed further to be up 4.6%, the top gainer, adding to a 10% rise on its first day of trade. The stock closed at 36.8 riyals, valuing the firm slightly below $2 trillion.

Total turnover for the whole Riyadh market was 18.4 billion riyals with Aramco contributing 15.8 billion riyals ($4.2 billion) of that with 417.9 million shares exchanging hands, Refinitiv data showed.

Support was largely from Saudi and Gulf investors.

Aramco shares will join the Tadawul index and global benchmarks such as MSCI and FTSE next week, which analysts said should fuel further demand, particularly from "passive" investors who track such indexes.

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI slid 1.6% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE shedding 1.7% and 2.4%, respectively.

Among other stocks, Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE tumbled 3.3%, while Saudi Telecom 7010.SE lost 1.4% after JP Morgan cut its target price on the stock to 108 riyals ($28.8) from 111 riyals

The Qatari index .QSI declined 0.8% as Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was the biggest drag, falling 2.5% while Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA closed 2.7% down.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged down 0.1% as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD dropped 0.4% and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD slipped 0.2%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.5%, driven down by a 3.5% decrease in Juhayna Food JUFO.CA and a 0.2% fall in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Dubai's index .DFMGI bucked the trend to gain 0.3%, led by a 13.1% surge in Mashreq Bank MASB.DU and a 0.8% rise in Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Dubai's economy will grow 3.2% in 2020, accelerating from 2.1% growth in 2019, the Department of Economic Development was cited as saying in a Twitter posting on Wednesday by the Dubai Media Office.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.6% to 8,006 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI edged down 0.1% to 5,036 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.3% to 2,722 points

QATAR

.QSI declined 0.8% to 10,257 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.5% to 13,358 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.8% to 1,567 points

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.1% to 4,020 points

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.3% to 6,771 points

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

