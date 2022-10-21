MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi tracks global shares lower; Dubai flat

By Mohammad Edrees

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi stocks closed lower on Friday, tracking losses in global markets on worries that hefty rate hikes to control surging inflation would push major economies into recession.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1.9%, while Europe's .STOXX index fell 1.5%. MKT/GLOB

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI slipped 0.2%, dragged down by a 0.4% drop in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD, while diversified investment firm Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD declined 1.4%.

However, National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD jumped 1.5%, a day after posting an 11% growth in third-quarter net profit.

The Abu Dhabi bourse finished the week with a gain of 3.5%, according to Refinitiv data.

Dubai shares closed flat after a volatile session of trade, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU up 1.3% after the blue-chip developer obtained regulatory approval to raise foreign ownership limit to 100%.

Major stock markets elsewhere in the Gulf region were closed.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI was down 0.2% to 10,099 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

