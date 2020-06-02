MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms; Saudi retreats

By Ateeq Shariff

June 2 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Middle East closed higher on Tuesday, with Abu Dhabi outperforming the region, whereas the Saudi index retreated ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on output cuts.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI advanced 2.6%, boosted by a 4.9% surge in Emirates Telecommunications (Etisalat) ETISALAT.AD, after its Egyptian unit Etisalat Misr and Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA signed transmission and mobile-to-fixed interconnection agreements on Monday.

The deal will enable Etisalat Misr to continue delivering premium offers and mobile telecommunications services to customers in Egypt.

Elsewhere, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD gained 2.7%.

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) largest lender sold $500 million in privately placed 30-year Formosa bonds with a 0% coupon last month, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, with budget airline Air Arabia AIRA.DU advancing 3.7%.

The state news agency in the UAE, which suspended entry of non-Emirati residents on March 19, said residents with relatives in the country could start returning as of June 1.

Qatar's index .QSI ended up 0.5%, as Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA gained 1.1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1%, hurt by a 0.8% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

OPEC+ producers are considering extending their production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to about 10% of global production, into July or August, at an online meeting expected to be held on June 4.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1%, with most constituents in positive territory and market heavyweight Commercial International Bank COMI.CA up 0.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.1% to 7,285 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 2.6%% to 4,277 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.5% to 1,984 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.5% to 9,067 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1% to 10,339 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,270 points

OMAN

.MSI edged up 0.2% to 3,540 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 5,462 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

