MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets, IHC at record peak

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) IHC.AD, while the Egyptian index extended gains for a third session.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI leapt 3%, its biggest intraday gain since May 2021, bolstered by a 8.3% jump in IHC.

The conglomerate, which closed at a record high, has called a shareholders meeting on Nov. 9, seeking approval on the entry of Infinity Wave Holding as a strategic shareholder in the company.

IHC will acquire Infinity's shares in Alpha Dhabi Holding, Multiply Group and Al Seer Marine in exchange for issuing capital increase share in the company.

IHC, Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company, is also seeking shareholder approval to increase the share capital to 2.19 billion dirhams ($596.26 million) from 1.82 billion dirhams.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 2.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 3.1% and Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE ending 1.3% higher.

On Sunday, OPEC+ member states lined up to endorse the steep cut to its output target agreed this month after the White House accused Saudi Arabia of coercing other nations into supporting the move.

The United States last week said the cut would boost Russia's foreign earnings and suggested it had been engineered for political reasons by Saudi Arabia, which on Sunday denied it was supporting Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices were stable as the market balanced cuts to OPEC+ production quotas against fears of economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. O/R

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.7%, led by a 1.8% gain in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.2%, extending gains for a third session.

Egypt has finalised a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the components of its programme, and will issue an announcement "very soon," the country's finance minister said on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 2.1% to 11,810

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 3.5% to 10,084

DUBAI

.DFMGI advanced 1% to 3,410

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.7% to 12,722

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.2% to 10,164

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,865

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.5% to 4,490

KUWAIT

.BKP added 2.1% to 7,929

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

