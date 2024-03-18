MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf bourses in early trade

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi outshone Gulf stock markets in early trade on Monday, as a rise in oil prices and stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data lifted investor sentiment.

China's factory output and retail sales in the January-February period beat expectations, data showed on Monday, marking a solid start to 2024 and offering some relief to policymakers.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark stock index .FTFADGI jumped 6.2%, the highest intraday upsurge in nearly four years, lifted by a rise of 1.4% in the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi BankFAB.AD while E7 E7.AD and National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD gained 4.6% and 1.5% respectively.

"ADX was driven by gains in commodities that gained momentum for G7 Group and NMDC that relies on energy & construction," said Mazen Salhab, chief market strategist MENA at BDSwiss.

"We think that the markets’ behaviour reflects the ongoing trust in Abu Dhabi's ambitious plan to lure more wealthy people and permanent-residence investors".

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was up 0.3%, with Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA rising 2% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA gaining 0.5%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets- climbed with Brent LCOc1 up 0.5% at $85.8 a barrel by 0740 GMT. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI eased 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.5% drop in Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE and a 1.6% decline in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI dropped 0.4% with toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU falling 3.2% and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, the Emirate's largest lender, losing 0.6%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

