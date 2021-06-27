MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf bourses as IHC surges on unit's listing

June 27 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi index boosted by a surge in International Holding (IHC) IHC.AD following listing of its unit.

Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD, in which IHC holds a 45% stake, opened at 20 dirhams a share before easing to 17.70 dirhams, giving it a market value of 177 billion dirhams ($48.2 billion).

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI advanced 1.9%, its biggest intraday gain in over a month, buoyed by a 15% surge in International Holding.

International Holding has gone through rapid expansion across its major business sectors.

Last month it posted a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams for the first-quarter, up from 112.2 million dirhams a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gaining 1.2%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4%, bolstered by a 0.5% gain in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.4% jump in Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) 2310.SE.

In the previous session, Sipchem jumped over 5%, when it proposed a first-half dividend of 0.75 riyal per share. The firm said in a separate filing it planned to mothball Gulf Advanced Cable Insulation Company, a move that would positively impact its future results.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.7% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender.

