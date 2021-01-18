MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi market leads broader gains

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, with the Abu Dhabi index marking its best session in more than nine months, led by United Arab Emirates' top lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained nearly 4% and the benchmark has risen in all but two sessions so far in the new year.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD was the best performer on the benchmark, adding about 8%. Another bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, rose nearly 5%.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Finance has announced a 6 billion-dirham ($1.63 billion) supply chain financing initiative to support a variety of sectors, as a key initiative in its commitment to support small and medium enterprises.

The first phase of this initiative is in partnership with the National Health Insurance Co and First Abu Dhabi Bank, aiming to provide liquidity to healthcare SMEs.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.2%, led by a 1.5% gain in developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.9% increase in the emirate's biggest bank, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, with Saudi Telecom 7010.SE rising 5.4% to finish as the best performer.

Financial stocks also underpinned the gains, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE tacking on 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

Separately, Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE has hired NCB Capital to advise on a potential listing of its speciality chemicals business, an offering that could raise several hundred million dollars, three sources told Reuters.

In Qatar, the main index .QSI finished little changed as a 1.3% gain in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was offset by losses in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which finished 1.8% lower.

QIB reported a net profit of 3.07 billion riyals ($839.30 million) for the fiscal year 2020, up from 3.06 billion riyals a year earlier, but cut its 2020 dividend to 0.40 riyal per share from 0.525 riyal in 2019.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ended the session little changed. Tobacco firm Eastern Co EAST.CA, which gained 0.7%, was the best performer in the index.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI put on 0.6% to 8,931

ABU DHABI

.ADI firmed 3.97% to 5,490

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1.2% to 2,726

QATAR

.QSI edged up 0.02% to 10,863

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.04% to 11,450

BAHRAIN

.BAX firmed 0.1% to 1,454

OMAN

.MSI added 0.04% to 3,644

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.3% to 6,187

($1 = 3.6578 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.