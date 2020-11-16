MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets rose on Monday, with Abu Dhabi leading the gains, buoyed by signs of economic recovery and additional positive data about a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharma company Moderna MRNA.O said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the virus, which has ravaged economies across the globe.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE advancing 2.6%.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) 5110.SE, which declined 4.6%.

The utility firm said on Monday it has signed an agreement with the government to convert state liabilities worth 167.92 billion riyals ($45 billion) into a subordinated perpetual financial instrument to strengthen its balance sheet.

This conversion is considered non-dilutive and will therefore have no impact on SEC's existing shareholders’ stakes.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 1.3% higher, led by a 3.8% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.5% increase in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI advanced 1.6%, buoyed by a 3.4% leap in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.5% rise in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD.

The United Arab Emirates will extend its "golden" visa system - which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state - to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, the UAE's vice president said on Sunday.

In Qatar, the index .QSI firmed 0.2%, supported by a 4.2% gain in Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA.

Among Gainers, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA finished the session 0.5% higher. On Monday, the Gulf's biggest lender closed the syndication for its dual-tranche $3.5 billion senior unsecured term loan.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 increased 0.4%, as most of the stocks were in positive territory including Talaat Mostafa Group Holding TMGH.CA jumping 5.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 8,527 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1.6% to 4,952 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.3% to 2,299 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.2% to 10,227 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.4% to 10,992 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX firmed 0.5% to 1,447 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.1% to 3,643 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 6,013 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

