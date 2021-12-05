MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf bourses higher; Qatar dips

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses ended higher on Sunday, with some recouping recent COVID-19-related losses, while the Abu Dhabi index hit another record peak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 2.4%, buoyed by a 3.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 7.4% leap in the Sahara International Petrochemical Company 2310.SE.

The kingdom's non-oil private sector continued to grow in November on the back of strong demand and modest price pressures for businesses.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE ended 0.7% higher. The group said in a statement on Saturday it had signed five agreements with French companies, including one to explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business with Gaussin.

In Abu Dhabi the index .ADI reached another record high, topping Tuesday's previous peak, and closed up 2.6%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD gaining for an eighth session in nine to end 8.8% higher.

In November, the telecom operator signed an agreement to acquire online grocery delivery marketplace elGrocer DMCC.

Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund, said on Friday it had agreed a 4 billion euro ($4.53 billion) contract with France's public investment bank Bpifrance.

However tech-focused holding company Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD, which debuted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Sunday, dived more than 16% to 2 dirhams per share from its opening price of 2.35 dirhams.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.5%, led by a 1.1% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 3.1% increase in logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, ended little changed on Friday after erasing earlier big gains on growing worries that rising coronavirus cases and a new variant could cut global oil demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will continue with its supply adjustments for the oil market, the OPEC Secretary General said on Saturday.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.1% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 0.7% higher, with most of the stocks on the index in positive territory.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI leapt 2.4% to 11,142 ABU DHABI .ADI gained 2.6% to 8,772 DUBAI .DFMGI added 0.5% to 3,090 QATAR .QSI eased 0.1% to 11,587 EGYPT .EGX30 rose 0.7% to 11,401 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.4% to 1,768 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.2% to 4,003 KUWAIT .BKP gained 0.5% to 7,573 ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.