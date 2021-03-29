MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads major Gulf markets higher on hopes of Suez Canal's reopening

World Markets
Most Gulf stocks rose in early trade on Monday, in line with Asian shares, as the ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated, raising hopes the vital waterway could reopen and ease global shipping backlogs.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.5%, while petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE climbed 1.5%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI advanced 1.7%, buoyed by a 15% surge in International Holding Company IHC.AD, on track to extend gains for a fifth consecutive session.

The firm has gone through rapid expansion across its major business sectors, resulting in a sharp growth in its financials, positioning it for long-term growth.

So far this year, International Holding has risen over 60%.

Elsewhere, shares of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) JULPHAR.AD soared 14.4% after the firm begun interim manufacturing of a vaccine from China's Sinopharm, part of a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based G42.

Under the JV, a new main plant is being built in Abu Dhabi with production capacity of 200 million Hayat-Vax doses a year.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.7%, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rising 0.9% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU up 1.2%

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 0.2%, helped by a 0.6% increase in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

