MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads major Gulf markets higher

March 30 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi stock market rose on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in pharmaceutical firm Julphar, while other major markets in the region were also firm in early trade.

Julphar begun interim manufacturing of a vaccine from China's Sinopharm, part of a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based G42.

Under the JV, a new main plant is being built in Abu Dhabi with production capacity of 200 million Hayat-Vax doses a year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.8%, buoyed by the 14% jump in Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) JULPHAR.AD, on track to extend gains from the previous session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.1%, helped by a 4.1% rise in Saudi Electricity 5110.SE after it reported a sharp rise in full-year profit.

The utility firm also proposed a cash dividend of 0.70 riyal per share for the year 2020.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, which went ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, with property developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU advancing 0.9%.

Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, said on Monday it had partnered with five firms to develop a 4 billion dirham ($1.09 billion) energy-from-waste facility.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 0.5%, led by a 2.4% rise in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

