MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi index gains for 7th day, blue-chip losses hit Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

April 5 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi stock market .ADI rose 1% on Monday to notch its seventh straight session of gains, as aquaculture firm International Holdings IHC.AD surged over 12% after divesting a unit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 1.5% lower, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA losing 3.2%.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi's International Holdings said it planned to divest all its shares in defence supplier Trust International Holding for 350 million dirhams ($95.30 million).

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed flat, with blue-chip shares trading mixed.

Saudi Electricity Company 5110.SE leapt 4.7%. Last week, the utility firm reported a sharp surge in its full-year earnings.

However, Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, fell 1.9%. It rose 3.6% a day earlier after it proposed a dividend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.9%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU rising 2.2%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 1.4%.

Dubai Islamic Bank plans to tap the international debt markets with U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, as soon as this week, two sources said on Monday.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.6%, extending losses from the previous session, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

Last month, Qatar tightened COVID-19 restrictions ordering the closure of leisure centres, gyms and swimming pools and for shopping malls to operate at a reduced capacity of 30%, while cinemas would run at 20% capacity.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 9,965

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1% to 6,015

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.9% to 2,573

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.6% to 10,374

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.5% to 10,257

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,459

OMAN

.MSI added 1% to 3,700

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.2% to 6,374

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.