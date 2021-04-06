MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi index extends gains for eighth session; other markets flat

By Ateeq Shariff

April 6 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi stock market ended higher on Tuesday as aquaculture company International Holding continued its advance, while other major Gulf markets were little changed.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI climbed 1.1%, extending gains for an eighth consecutive session, boosted by a 12.8% rise in International Holding IHC.AD.

On Sunday, the company said it planned to divest all its shares in defence supplier Trust International Holding for 350 million dirhams ($95.30 million).

"Profits in 2020 jumped six times over the numbers in 2019, with International Holdings benefiting from various acquisitions in different sectors," Daniel Takieddine, market analyst at FxPRIMUS, said. "With the market returning to good health, International Holdings is definitely a stock to watch."

So far this year, International Holding has risen more than 60%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2%, with Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE jumping 4.5%, while Advanced Petrochemical 2330.SE advanced 4.2% after it reported strong quarterly earnings.

Saudi Arabia's Yanbu Cement 3060.SE, however, declined 1.4% after saying that it was postponing a recommendation to decrease its capital to support Saudi government plans requiring the private sector to invest in the local economy.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI reversed earlier losses to close flat.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 9,989

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1.1% to 6,081

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 2,574

QATAR

.QSI added 0.2% to 10,395

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.1% to 10,263

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,457

OMAN

.MSI rose 0.5% to 3,717

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.6% to 6,410

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.