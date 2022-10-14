MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi, Dubai bourses track global stocks higher

By Mohammad Edrees

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Stock markets in United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, in line with global equities, as higher growth in the rental market improved investor sentiment.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.5%, while European stocks .STOXX hit a one-week high and were up 1.3%. MKT/GLOB

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI advanced 0.9%, bolstered by a 5.2% gain in investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD and a 3.3% jump in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

However, the Abu Dhabi bourse registered a weekly loss of 1.3%, according to Refinitiv data.

Separately, Abu Dhabi-headquartered supermarket chain Lulu Group International is planning an initial public offering and has hired investment bank Moelis & Co to advise it, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 0.8% higher, led by gains in heavyweight real estate and banking sectors as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 2.5%, while top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU increased 0.8%.

Among other stocks, Amlak Finance surged 4.1% after the firm decided to utilize general reserve to amortize part of accumulated losses.

Major stock markets elsewhere in the Gulf region are closed on Friday.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.9% to 9,742

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.8% to 3,377

