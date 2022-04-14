MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi down as UAE's biggest bank withdraws offer for EFG Hermes

April 14 (Reuters) - Major Gulf bourses fell on Thursday and Abu Dhabi's share index slipped more than 1%, after First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD withdrew its offer for a stake in Egypt's EFG Hermes HRHO.CA.

Global sentiment remained upbeat after recent U.S. data raised hopes that inflation may be close to peaking, though several major central banks raised rates aggressively. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped amid thin trading volumes ahead of a public holiday. O/R

Dubai's index traded lower for the second consecutive session and was last down 1%.

Shares of FAB fell 1.7% after UAE's biggest lender said it has withdrawn its offer to buy a controlling stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes.

Shares of Dewa Water and Electrical Authority DEWAA.DU fell 2.1%. Earlier this week, the stock jumped 20% in the region's biggest initial public offering since Saudi Aramco 2222.SE in 2019.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.6%, with state-run Saudi Aramco down 0.5%.

The region is expected to report March inflation data later in the day.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged lower marginally, with gains in real estate stocks offset by losses in industrials.

The Qatari index .QSI was flat.

