MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi bourse tracks oil prices higher; Dubai flat

By Mohammad Edrees

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market ended higher on Friday amid rising oil prices, although the Dubai index snapped two sessions of losses to finish flat.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were up $1.7 by 1056 GMT, as a result of supply threats and cut in OPEC+ oil output announced this week. O/R

In Abu Dhabi, equities .FTFADGI edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 2.3% rise in investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD, while Telecoms firm e& ETISALAT.AD, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, gained 0.9%.

The three back-to-back sessions of gains supported the index to finish the week in green after languishing in the red for three consecutive weeks.

Abu Dhabi stock market continued to rise following the performance in oil markets. The market could extend its gains if energy markets remain stable, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed flat.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.1% to 9,797 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 3,361 points

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.