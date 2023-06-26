MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi bourse falls ahead of Eid break; Egypt rebounds

June 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market ended lower on Monday ahead of Eid-Al-Adha, while the Egyptian bourse rebounded a day after it fell more than 2%.
Abu Dhabi's main share index .FTFADGI eased 0.3% and the Egyptian index .EGX30 was up 2.2%.
Many investors prefer to cash in holdings ahead of the Eid holiday, which lasts for a week in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and at least three days in other Gulf countries.
ABU DHABI
.FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 9,550
DUBAI
.DFMGI was flat at 3,792
EGYPT
.EGX30 rose 2.2% to 17,665
BAHRAIN
.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,958
OMAN
.MSX30 rose 0.4% to 4,768
KUWAIT
.BKP added 0.6% to 7,809
