MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi bourse falls ahead of Eid break; Egypt rebounds

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

June 26, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market ended lower on Monday ahead of Eid-Al-Adha, while the Egyptian bourse rebounded a day after it fell more than 2%.

Abu Dhabi's main share index .FTFADGI eased 0.3% and the Egyptian index .EGX30 was up 2.2%.

Many investors prefer to cash in holdings ahead of the Eid holiday, which lasts for a week in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and at least three days in other Gulf countries.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 9,550

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 3,792

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 2.2% to 17,665

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,958

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.4% to 4,768

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.6% to 7,809

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
