Mideast fiscal regimes risk social backlash next year - Fitch

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Middle East countries that have adopted painful fiscal measures to contain the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their finances risk political and social backlash next year in the absence of economic improvements, ratings agency Fitch said.

After a severe contraction this year, most economies in the region are expected to bounce back to growth as oil prices recover and stimulus spending for the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

However, "lower-for-longer oil prices and other potential consequences of the pandemic raise questions about the long-term social and economic models of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)," Fitch said in a report this week.

"Painful fiscal adjustments and the economic dislocation from coronavirus-containment measures risk a social and political backlash in 2021 in the absence of economic opportunities and improved living standards to satisfy still rapidly growing, young and under-employed populations," it said.

Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy and the world's biggest oil exporter, tripled a value-added tax this year to 15% to offset the blow to its finances of lower oil prices.

Oman - among the financially weakest in the Gulf - has announced plans to introduce VAT next year as part of measures to restore coffers battered by lower oil prices.

"Social backlash against fiscal consolidation and reforms poses a downside risk to ratings in 2021, particularly in Oman, Saudi Arabia and to some extent Iraq, Jordan and Tunisia," Fitch said.

In a separate report this month, the agency said debt-burdened Oman was likely to underperform against its fiscal targets, and asset drawdowns and external financial support will be key to covering its funding needs in the coming years.

Overall fiscal balances of oil exporting countries in the region are expected to improve next year as oil prices recover to an average of $45 per barrel, Fitch said, but deficits will remain large and debt levels are expected to increase further.

It expects GCC gross foreign debt sales of $50 billion, $60 billion in drawdowns from sovereign wealth funds, and around $40 billion in local debt issuance, mostly coming from Saudi Arabia.

