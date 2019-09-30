MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 30
DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares mostly flat, Japan hurt by Sino-U.S. tensionsMKTS/GLOB
* Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concernsO/R
* PRECIOUS- Gold prices dip as fears of widening trade war ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Egypt posts third winning session while other markets mixed
* Fire strikes Saudi high-speed train station, at least five injured
* Iran oil industry must be alert to physical, cyber threats - minister
* Saudi crown prince warns of escalation with Iran, says he prefers political solution
* Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead in row with a friend in Jeddah - SPA
* Queues as far as the eye can see: new fuel shortage hits Yemen
EGYPT
* Egypt's currency strengthens after c.bank interest rate cut
* Real Estate Egyptian Consortium Shareholders Approve Share Split
* Egypt's EGX30 share index climbs 3.8% in early trade
* Egyptian Resorts Board Approves To Launch New Project "270"
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding Q2 Consol Profit Rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Walaa Entrs Into A Binding Merger Deal With Metlife AIG ANB
* Saudi's CMA Approves Ma'aden's Capital Increase Through Debt Conversion
* Saudi Arabian Mining Appoints Yaser Al-Rumayyan As Chairman
* National Petrochemical Says Feedstock Supply Back To Normal
* Advanced Petrochemical Says Feedstock Supplies Restored To Normal Level
* Metlife AIG ANB Announces Binding Merger Deal With Walaa Cooperative Insurance
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in August
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* DP World Updates On Results Of Tender Offer GMTN Bonds Due 2020
* Dubai's DSI Appoints Shuaa Capital To Advise On Debt Restructuring Plan
* ADNOC Distribution Board Approves H1 Dividend
* Dubai's H1 2019 FDI up 135% y/y to 46.6 bln dirhams - Dubai Crown Prince
* Emicool Registers 355,000 Tonnes Of Refrigeration In H1 Across UAE
* Julphar Board Approves To Use Reserves To Offset Accumulated Losses
KUWAIT
* Kuwait plans to sell up to 44% stakes in two power projects in 2020, 2021 -official
* KFH Says Turkey Unit Received Request From BRSA To Write-Off Bad Debts
* Al Aman Investment Gets CMA Approval For Merger With Securities House
QATAR
* QATAR TOTAL CREDIT +8.3% Y/Y IN AUGUST-C.BANK
OMAN
* Shell Oman Marketing Appoints Walid Hadi As Chairman
(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)
