MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 30

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares mostly flat, Japan hurt by Sino-U.S. tensionsMKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concernsO/R

* PRECIOUS- Gold prices dip as fears of widening trade war ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Egypt posts third winning session while other markets mixed

* Fire strikes Saudi high-speed train station, at least five injured

* Iran oil industry must be alert to physical, cyber threats - minister

* Saudi crown prince warns of escalation with Iran, says he prefers political solution

* Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead in row with a friend in Jeddah - SPA

* Queues as far as the eye can see: new fuel shortage hits Yemen

EGYPT

* Egypt's currency strengthens after c.bank interest rate cut

* Real Estate Egyptian Consortium Shareholders Approve Share Split

* Egypt's EGX30 share index climbs 3.8% in early trade

* Egyptian Resorts Board Approves To Launch New Project "270"

* Egypt's Pioneers Holding Q2 Consol Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Walaa Entrs Into A Binding Merger Deal With Metlife AIG ANB

* Saudi's CMA Approves Ma'aden's Capital Increase Through Debt Conversion

* Saudi Arabian Mining Appoints Yaser Al-Rumayyan As Chairman

* National Petrochemical Says Feedstock Supply Back To Normal

* Advanced Petrochemical Says Feedstock Supplies Restored To Normal Level

* Metlife AIG ANB Announces Binding Merger Deal With Walaa Cooperative Insurance

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in August

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World Updates On Results Of Tender Offer GMTN Bonds Due 2020

* Dubai's DSI Appoints Shuaa Capital To Advise On Debt Restructuring Plan

* ADNOC Distribution Board Approves H1 Dividend

* Dubai's H1 2019 FDI up 135% y/y to 46.6 bln dirhams - Dubai Crown Prince

* Emicool Registers 355,000 Tonnes Of Refrigeration In H1 Across UAE

* Julphar Board Approves To Use Reserves To Offset Accumulated Losses

KUWAIT

* Kuwait plans to sell up to 44% stakes in two power projects in 2020, 2021 -official

* KFH Says Turkey Unit Received Request From BRSA To Write-Off Bad Debts

* Al Aman Investment Gets CMA Approval For Merger With Securities House

QATAR

* QATAR TOTAL CREDIT +8.3% Y/Y IN AUGUST-C.BANK

OMAN

* Shell Oman Marketing Appoints Walid Hadi As Chairman

