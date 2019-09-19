MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 19

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares turn lower on guarded Fed, yen rises after BOJMKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices settle after turbulent week as Saudi Arabia reassures on outputO/R

* PRECIOUS-Gold slides 1% after Fed cuts rates, but policy outlook uncertain

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi stocks gain on oil supply restoration hopes

* Pompeo says attack was 'act of war' on Saudi Arabia, seeks coalition

* UK's Johnson and Trump discuss need for united diplomatic response to Saudi attack

* Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack United Arab Emirates targets

* U.S. seeks U.N. action on Saudi attacks despite likely Russian opposition

* WRAPUP 3-Saudi Arabia promises concrete proof Iran behind oil strikes

* Iran's Rouhani blames U.S., Saudi for conflict in region

* Saudi envoy says Iran was behind attacks on oil facilities

* Lebanese economic growth zero if not negative -finance minister

* Lebanon to launch steps to issue FX bonds very soon - finmin

* Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

* Jordan's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate interest rates by 25 bps

* Turkish bank shares drop after regulator demands loan write-offs

* U.S. citizens warned over traveling to Saudi Arabia- State Department

* Iran's Rouhani may cancel U.N. visit if U.S. visa not issued soon - state media

* Saudi attacks to have "short-term" impact, affect oil prices - Iran oil minister

* France wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack - foreign ministry

* Saudi crown prince seeks S.Korea's help to bolster defences after attacks

* Half of new Turkish NPLs come from energy, construction -bank association

EGYPT

* Russian wheat offered lowest at Egypt's GASC tender

* Egypt's MM Group Says Ebtikar Acquires 9.1% Stake In Masary

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank cuts repo rate by 25 bps

* Saudi Arabia sees little economic damage from Aramco attack as IPO presses on

* Saudi 2019 GDP growth to be "significantly less" than expected-FinMin

* Saudi market regulator in talks with Aramco on IPO rules

* Saudi finmin says Aramco restoring output proves it can swiftly deal with any crisis

* Saudi Arabia likely to tap international debt market before year-end - minister

* Saudi CMA says amendment of capital market law will allow establishing other exchanges

* Saudi's Petro Rabigh Says Shortage In Ethane Gas Supply Will Be 20%

* FACTBOX-Impact of Saudi oil outage on crude, product markets

* Saudi's Tasnee Announces Improvement In Feedstock Supply From Saudi Aramco

* Saudi's SAFCO Says Feedstock Supply Returns To Normal

* Saudi-led group to build TurkStream gas pipeline extension through Bulgaria

* Saudi crude oil exports rise to 6.88 mln bpd in July -JODI

* Saudi's Tourism Enterprises Board Proposes Capital Restructuring

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE central bank cuts rates by 25 basis points

* UAE's Etisalat Signs Agreement To Acquire Help AG's Businesses In UAE, Saudi

* DP World Says DMC Embarks On AED 109 Mln Phase 1 Development

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil sector heightens security after Saudi Aramco attacks

* Kuwait Central bank keeps discount rate unchanged at 3.0 pct

* Kuwait's Warba Bank Updates On Upto $500 Mln Sukuk Issuance

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp Appoints Frances Townsend To International Advisory Board

QATAR

* Qatar Airways annual loss widens to $639 mln amid lingering Gulf dispute

* Qatar Petroleum and Shell in LNG marine fuel venture

* Qatar Petroleum sells Nov-loading al-Shaheen crude at higher premiums -sources

OMAN

* National Gas Oman to participate in Petredec's LPG terminal project in India

