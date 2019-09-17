World Markets

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 17

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Nasser

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil trims gains but Middle East risks keep stocks on back foot MKTS/GLOB

* Oil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilitieS O/R

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await Fed outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi funds, oil assurance steady stocks after Aramco attack

* Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities

* Turkey, Russia, Iran agree steps to ease tensions in Syria's Idlib despite lingering differences

* Islamic State leader says 'daily operations' underway in purported message

* Moody's Says GCC Asset Management Grows With Economic Diversification, Foreign Investment

* Israel "well-prepared" for any spill-over from attack on Saudi oil plant

* Iran seizes vessel in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel fuel - ISNA

* Iraq signs MoU with Royal Boskalis for offshore installation -oil ministry

* Iraq sees 2019 rice production at 600,000 tonnes

* Syria bought 900,000 T of local wheat this season - government source

EGYPT

* Egyptian transport start-up Swvl targets expansion in Africa, Asia

SAUDI ARABIA

* Moody's Says Saudi Arabia Insurers' Weaker Profitability And Capitalisation Pressures Will Spur M&A

* Moody's: Drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities "credit negative", limited lasting impact on Aramco

* Japan's JXTG assessing Saudi oil supplies after attacks-spokesman

* COLUMN-Attack on Saudi Abqaiq finds the oil market's Achilles heel: Kemp

* Attacks on Saudi oil facilities - what will it mean for consumers?

* Saudi Aramco attacks: What we know so far

* Buyers of Saudi oil scramble for alternatives, U.S. exports ramp up

* GRAPHIC-Saudi's oil storage gives market temporary cushion - analysts

* EXPLAINER-How the Saudi attack affects global oil supply

* Putin proposes Russian weapons for Saudi Arabia after oil industry attacks

* Saudi Officials Consider Delaying Aramco IPO - WSJ, Citing Sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE Energy Min says has spare oil capacity, early for OPEC emergency meet

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Crown Prince says signs deal to buy Patriot missiles

* Bahrain's Bapco refinery says operations continue after Saudi pipeline cutoff

(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular