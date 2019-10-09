World Markets

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 9

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks swoon on signs of prolonged U.S.-China standoff MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices extend slide to 3rd straight day, U.S.-China trade doubts grow O/R

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm as souring trade spat hurts risk appetite

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price fall weighs on Gulf markets, Saudi leads losses

* Protests resume in Iraq's Sadr City as uprising enters second week

* U.S.'s Pompeo urges Iraq's prime minister to tackle protesters’ grievances

* UAE pulls some forces from Yemen's Aden as deal nears to end standoff

* Trump consulted with Pentagon ahead of northeast Syria troop withdrawal

* After bloodshed hits flashpoint district, Iraq scrambles to stem violence

* Sudan has received half the $3 bln promised by Saudi Arabia and UAE

* Hariri says UAE promised Lebanon aid after high-stakes talks

* Iran foreign minister says ready to talk with Saudis if they stop 'killing people'

* Former Barclays bankers lied about Qatari fees in 2008, fraud trial hears

* Ethiopia says Egypt trying to maintain "colonial era" grip over Nile

* Dubai ruler and princess set for legal battle in London next month

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed; Indonesia sets Sept crude price

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 295,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukrainian wheat

* Egypt to produce 4 mln T white rice in 2019 season

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Al Khodari Announces Termination Of A Road Project Contract

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi central bank vets local lenders ahead of Aramco IPO – sources

* Saudi cabinet says Kingdom ready to meet world oil needs -SPA

* Fitch downgrade weighs on Saudi Arabia, Aramco dollar bonds

* Fitch Downgrades SABIC's Long-Term IDR To 'A' From 'A+'

* Saudi energy minister, Russian minister discuss stability of oil markets

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Takaful Emarat Says Wasim Ahmad Resigned As CFO

* Mubadala Capital Appoints Senior Leadership Team In Europe

* Etihad Airways expects to return to profitability in 2023 - exec

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar hires banks for dollar sukuk

* Aviation and tourism's share to UAE GDP seen at $128 bln in 20-yrs-IATA

QATAR

* Qatar opens CO2 storage plant, targets 5 mln T a year by 2025

* Qatar will chose one contractor for new LNG trains

KUWAIT * Kuwait Finance gains central bank approval for Ahli United takeover

* Kuwait Business Town Real Estate Signs Islamic Financing With Local Bank

* Kuwait Finance House expects AUB merger approvals within one month -CEO

OMAN

* National Bank Of Oman Shareholders Approve Capital Raising Plans

* Oman's Galfar Engineering Secures $2.7 Mln Sub Contract For Structural Steel Erection Works

