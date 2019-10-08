MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 8

World Markets

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China joins Asian shares in cautious advance ahead of trade talks MKTS/GLOB

* Oil edges higher on supply worries; eyes on trade talks O/R

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar strengthens ahead of trade talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt gains on talks for IMF assistance, Banks weigh on Saudi

* Trump threatens Turkey with 'extremely decimated economy' over Syria

* Buckle up': Abrupt Syria policy shift is sign of Trump unchained

* Death toll climbs as Iraq unrest hits Baghdad's volatile Sadr City

* UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban as Beirut seeks support for ailing economy

* Yemeni government, separatists close to deal on ending Aden stand-off -sources

* Fitch downgrades Aramco to 'A' with stable outlook, after attacks on oil facilities

* U.S. expects Turkey to take over IS fighters if Kurdish militia forced to withdraw - official

* EXPLAINER-Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more

* INTERVIEW-With new spare capacity, Russia joins ranks of oil's swing producers

EGYPT

* Egypt studies plan to cut stock exchange fees

* Orascom Construction Adds $1.3 Bln To Backlog In Q3, 2019

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Exchange To Allow Foreign Companies To List

* Aramco buys more Indian naphtha; IOC premiums at 6-year high

* Fitch Downgrades SABIC's Long-Term IDR To 'A' From 'A+

* Saudi's Tihama Signs 5 Mln Riyals Islamic Financing

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Jenoptik Gets Permission To Export Power Supply Units To UAE

* UAE economy minister says Lebanon's investment climate more settled

QATAR

* Nakilat Signs Agreement For Full Ownership Of Four Q-Flex LNG Carriers

* Qatar Petroleum takes over Idd el-Shargi North and South Dome oilfields

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain real GDP up 0.8% in Q2 y/y despite oil sector contraction

