MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 30

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up as China PMI, U.S. data cheer markets worried over coronavirus surge MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices slip on demand worries, prospect of Libyan supply return O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hold back Saudi as Qatar, Dubai extend losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best quarter in 4 years as virus fears persist

* Libya's NOC confirms international talks on resuming oil output

* Iran issues warrant for Trump over killing of top general

* Iran prosecutor says human error led to shooting down of Ukrainian airliner

* Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19

* U.S.'s Pompeo to address U.N. Security Council on Tuesday on Iran arms embargo

* Iraqi officials release Iran-backed militiamen arrested last week

* Iraq lowers June oil exports, still pumps above OPEC+ target

* Second Lebanese IMF negotiator quits ministry post

* U.N. to call for more aid for Syrians at virtual donor meeting

EGYPT

* MEDIA-Egypt suspends state-company stake sales due to virus turmoil- Bloomberg News

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince, Nigerian president discuss OPEC+ deal compliance

* Saudi, U.S. officials call for extending UN arms embargo on Iran

* Saudi ACWA Power to hit $10 bln target of new 2020 investments despite virus

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Sovereign funds pile into venture capital investments in 2020

* Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter emirate

* UAE federal government employees to return to work sites on July 5 - news agency

* ADNOC plans maintenance at 370,000 bpd Bab oilfield at end-June

KUWAIT

* Fire west of Kuwait's Mina Abdullah extinguished, no injuries

* Kuwait International Airport to resume commercial flights from Aug 1

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to pay 50% of wages for private firms hit by coronavirus - BNA

* McLaren arranges $185 mln financing facility with Bahraini bank

OMAN

* BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Adds To Challenges Facing Omani Banks

QATAR

* Qatar to further ease coronavirus curbs as infections pass peak

