MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 7

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit speed bump, China extends sharp rally [MKTS/GLOB] * Oil prices fall on demand concerns from U.S. coronavirus case surge [O/R] * MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms in weak Gulf, Egypt extends gains [nL8N2ED358] * PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 8-year high as virus cases surge [nL4N2EE0D0] EGYPT * Egypt reports first drop below 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since May 27 [nL8N2ED52R] * Export Development Bank Of Egypt Says Unit Gets Factoring Business License [nFWN2ED0CH] SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims [nL8N2ED3VK] * UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia's biggest pharmacy firm Nahdi in early talks for IPO -sources [nL8N2ED21F] * Saudi Arabia ups August crude prices to Asia [nL8N2ED156] * Saudi Arabia raises August crude official selling prices [nD5N2CA019] UNITED ARAB EMIRATES * Agthia Group Appoints Alan Smith As Group CEO [nFWN2ED0FM] * Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Raises Foreign Ownership To 40% [nL4N2ED2GJ] * Amlak Finance, Dubai Land Dept sign property investment deal -Dubai govt [nD5N2CA01E] * Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operations with flights to Egypt [nD5N2CA012] * UAE central bank to launch new overnight deposit facility [nL8N2ED0Z0] QATAR * Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000, Kuwait tops 50,000 [nL8N2ED2P3] BAHRAIN * Bahrain's GDP growth rates down by 1.1% in Q1 Y/Y - BNA [nL8N2ED4TN] KUWAIT * Kuwait's KCPC Gets 4.4 Mln Dinars Construction And Maintenance Works Contract [nFWN2ED0BW] * Kuwait banking assoc. postpone fees for customers impacted by Covid-19 - Twitter [nD5N2CA01I] * Warba Bank Says Impact Of Loss From Deferral Of Installment Will Be Approx 11 Mln Dinars [nFWN2EA0DT] * Burgan Bank Says Impact Of Deferment Losses On Instalments Will Be About 9 Mln [nFWN2EA0DS] * Kuwait's KIB Says Loss Of Installments Deferral Would Be Approx KD 7 Mln [nFWN2ED00Y] * KFH Says Losses From Postponement Of Installments Will Be Around 96 Mln Dinars [nFWN2ED00V] * NBK Says Loss From Deferral Of Installments Will Be Approx 130 Mln Dinars [nFWN2ED00U] * Production resumes at two oilfields shared with Saudi Arabia -Kuwait oil ministry [nD5N2CA01B] (Compiled by Dubai newsroom) ((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: MIDEAST FACTORS/

