MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 7

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
    * GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit speed bump, China extends
sharp rally [MKTS/GLOB] 
    * Oil prices fall on demand concerns from U.S. coronavirus
case surge [O/R]
    * MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms in weak Gulf, Egypt
extends gains [nL8N2ED358]
    * PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 8-year high as virus cases
surge [nL4N2EE0D0]
    
           
    EGYPT
    * Egypt reports first drop below 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
since May 27 [nL8N2ED52R]
    * Export Development Bank Of Egypt Says Unit Gets Factoring
Business License [nFWN2ED0CH]
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic
pilgrims [nL8N2ED3VK]
    * UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia's biggest pharmacy firm Nahdi in
early talks for IPO -sources [nL8N2ED21F]
    * Saudi Arabia ups August crude prices to Asia [nL8N2ED156]
    * Saudi Arabia raises August crude official selling prices
[nD5N2CA019]
                 
    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    * Agthia Group Appoints Alan Smith As Group CEO [nFWN2ED0FM]
    * Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Raises Foreign Ownership To 40%
[nL4N2ED2GJ]
    * Amlak Finance, Dubai Land Dept sign property investment
deal -Dubai govt [nD5N2CA01E]
    * Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operations with flights to
Egypt [nD5N2CA012]
    * UAE central bank to launch new overnight deposit facility
[nL8N2ED0Z0]
    
    QATAR
    * Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000, Kuwait tops 50,000
[nL8N2ED2P3]
    
    BAHRAIN
    * Bahrain's GDP growth rates down by 1.1% in Q1 Y/Y - BNA
[nL8N2ED4TN]
    
    KUWAIT
    * Kuwait's KCPC Gets 4.4 Mln Dinars Construction And
Maintenance Works Contract [nFWN2ED0BW]
    * Kuwait banking assoc. postpone fees for customers impacted
by Covid-19 - Twitter [nD5N2CA01I]
    * Warba Bank Says Impact Of Loss From Deferral Of
Installment Will Be Approx 11 Mln Dinars [nFWN2EA0DT]
    * Burgan Bank Says Impact Of Deferment Losses On Instalments
Will Be About 9 Mln [nFWN2EA0DS]
    * Kuwait's KIB Says Loss Of Installments Deferral Would Be
Approx KD 7 Mln [nFWN2ED00Y]
    * KFH Says Losses From Postponement Of Installments Will Be
Around 96 Mln Dinars [nFWN2ED00V]
    * NBK Says Loss From Deferral Of Installments Will Be Approx
130 Mln Dinars [nFWN2ED00U]
    * Production resumes at two oilfields shared with Saudi
Arabia -Kuwait oil ministry [nD5N2CA01B]

