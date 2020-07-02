World Markets

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 2

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise on vaccine hopes, eyes on U.S. payrolls MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices slip on demand fears as U.S. virus cases surge O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks buoy Qatar's index, DAMAC surges on buyout report

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as U.S. data, vaccine hopes dent safe-haven demand

* Saudi-led coalition starts military operation against Yemen's Houthis

* Khashoggi's fiancee hopes Turkish trial will reveal fresh evidence

* UAE says residents, citizens cannot travel abroad for tourism yet

* On a target date, Israel signals delay in West Bank annexation moves

* Russia's Putin urges Turkey, Iran to help promote dialogue in Syria

* Sovereign investors ill-prepared for crises, finds report

EGYPT

* Eni Makes Gas Discovery In Mediterranean Sea Offshore Egypt

* Qalaa Holdings Q1 Loss Widens

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis Threaten New Oil-Price War With OPEC Brethren - WSJ

* Saudi's NCB Raises Largest Murabaha Facility In The Saudi Banking Sector

* MOVES-Standard Chartered names Yazaid al-Salloom as CEO of Saudi business - memo

* Tadawul Says Foreigners Buy A Net 4.94 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In June

* Saudi retailer Alhokair to cut staff pay after full-year loss

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise August crude oil prices to Asia - survey

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Masdar to boost its renewable capacity on new projects- CEO

* UAE seeks to verify credentials of Pakistani pilots in its airlines

* UAE's ADNOC sets July Murban crude official selling price at plus $1/bbl - document

* Moody's upgrades TAQA's ratings to Aa3 following successful transfer of assets; stable outlook

* Dubai's DAMAC shares up 11% on report of acquisition interest

* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ends H1 With Total Available Liquidity Of $2.8 Bln

* UAE's KBBO Group appoints advisers for debt restructuring

QATAR

* Qatar Airways Reinstates 11 Destinations Worldwide On July 1

* Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

OMAN

* Oman notifies crude customers of 10% cut in allocations for September

* Oman's Ominvest Concludes Sale Of 11.76% Stake In Oman Arab Bank To Arab Bank

BAHRAIN

* Moody's On Bahrain Says Plunge In Central Bank Reserves Highlights Acute External Vulnerability

